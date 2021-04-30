OFFERS
Fri, April 30
Obituary: Joseph Wesley Mayer, 1942-2021

Joseph Wesley Mayer

Joseph Wesley Mayer

Originally Published: April 30, 2021 4:34 p.m.

Joseph Wesley Mayer, 78, of Cornville, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home March 30, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Joseph was born in Mayville, New York on June 19, 1942 to Martha Lucille Erhard and Robert Mayer. He was raised by his grandparents Ike and Nora Lupean.

In his younger years Joe was an avid golfer, won many awards in school for wrestling and loved to skydive (over two-hundred jumps).

He was a residential and commercial painter for many years. He was admired by many and a true inspiration for his amazing work and work ethic.

Joe’s biggest joy in life were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to show them how he could eat fire while always saying do not try this at home, his amazing card tricks, singing songs to them, telling them stories, and just loving on them always.

Joe loved all animals big or small and was known to rescue many. He loved to read, play Yahtzee every morning with his wife and play cards with his family.

Joe loved to shoot pool, have a cold one, loved chocolate and was famous for his fudge.

Joe was a very real person. You always knew where you stood with him. He had a great sense of humor. He loved his family very much and we loved him beyond words. He will be deeply missed.

Survived by his wife, Susan of 40 years; children, Tammy (Mike) Shadle of Spanaway, Washington, Lisa (Gary) Lodmell of Cottonwood, Arizona, Nathan (Tina) Allen of Camp Verde, Arizona and Jacob Mayer of Cornville, Arizona; grandchildren, Leah (Brandon) Farr, Derek Lodmell, Courtney Warner, Kaitlin Warner, Emily Warner, Cassy Jo Allen, Devin Allen and Shane Allen; 12 great grandchildren; siblings, Nancy Smith, Bob Erhard, Dave Mayer, Melissa Webb, Belinda Melvin and Betty McKane; many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Forever in our hearts until we meet again.

Information was provided by the family.

