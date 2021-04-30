OFFERS
Yavapai-Apache Nation to hold second vaccination drive

From 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Yavapai-Apache Nation will administer the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine in the Cliff Castle Casino Hotel Lodge parking lot. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Bill Helm | AZShutterbug42
Originally Published: April 30, 2021 12:54 p.m.

CAMP VERDE — From 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, the Yavapai-Apache Nation will hold a second free COVID-19 vaccination drive for area residents ages 18 and older.

The Nation announced in an April 27 news release that the vaccination drive will be held in the Cliff Castle Casino Hotel Lodge parking lot, 333 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde.

Deborah A. Wasson-Reel, nurse practitioner at Yavapai-Apache Health Center, said this week that with close to 600 vaccines administered on April 6, the Nation’s first vaccination drive was a success.

“We put it together very quickly and were still able to immunize 588 individuals,” Wasson-Reel said. “We are hoping with a little more time to plan and advertise, we will be able to immunize even more.”

Wasson-Reel said that as many as 1,000 individuals can be immunized in round two.

“Our goal is to help our Verde Valley and surrounding area community members become fully immunized against COVID-19, so that we are able to create herd immunity, allowing all of us to move forward with our lives,” Wasson-Reel said.

As with the Nation’s April vaccinations, the May 4 event will be conducted as a drive-thru clinic. However, Wasson-Reel explained that people who need to be vaccinated should pre-register at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. Once at the website, search for Yavapai-Apache Nation COVID-19 Vaccination Drive.

Or call 928-592-7222 to pre-register.

“If people do not get pre-registered, they can just show up at the event and we will register them at that time,” Wasson-Reel said. “However, they will need to plan on being at the event for a longer period of time. We plan to immunize everyone who shows up, as long as they are eligible, and not turn anyone away.”

As with the April 6 vaccinations, the Yavapai-Apache Nation will administer the Moderna vaccine.

“Everyone coming through the event will be getting the same vaccine,” Wasson-Reel said. “Those receiving their second dose will be considered fully immunized two weeks after their second vaccine. Those receiving their first dose will still need to get their second dose in about four weeks.”

For anyone who is getting their second Moderna vaccine, it doesn’t matter where they received the first dosage, Wasson-Reel said.

“Unfortunately, we cannot switch between Moderna and Pfizer,” she said.

In addition to hosting this vaccination drive, the Yavapai-Apache Nation continues to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to its tribal members, as well as Cliff Castle Casino Hotel employees and their families.

