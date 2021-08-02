Cat stuck in car dashboard rescued by Verde Valley firefighters
CORNVILLE — An unusual problem forced a local resident to stop by the Verde Valley Fire District Cornville station 32 and seek help from a few willing firefighters Sunday night.
The problem? The sound of meowing coming from the dashboard of the resident’s car.
On Sunday, Aug. 1, a Verde Valley resident stopped by station 32 and told the crew that she had a cat stuck in the dashboard of her car.
“She had some of the dashboard pulled apart already,” VVFD spokesperson Genaro Garcia stated. “The crew went outside and rescued the cat. The resident had no idea how the cat got stuck in the dashboard.”
The video, which had more than 1,000 views as of Monday morning, Aug. 2, shows the firefighters trying to pry the unwilling cat out of the dashboard underneath the steering wheel.
Eventually, the cat was removed from the dashboard without harm. The owner of the car ended up taking home the stray cat, Garcia said.
