Cat stuck in car dashboard rescued by Verde Valley firefighters

Verde Valley Fire District firefighters Dillon Sherman and Ethan Wright hold a cat they rescued after it got stuck in a resident’s car dashboard Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (VVFD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: August 2, 2021 9:15 a.m.

CORNVILLE — An unusual problem forced a local resident to stop by the Verde Valley Fire District Cornville station 32 and seek help from a few willing firefighters Sunday night.

The problem? The sound of meowing coming from the dashboard of the resident’s car.

On Sunday, Aug. 1, a Verde Valley resident stopped by station 32 and told the crew that she had a cat stuck in the dashboard of her car.

Verde Valley Fire District crew members pull a cat out of a resident’s car after it go stuck in the dashboard Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (VVFD/Courtesy)

“She had some of the dashboard pulled apart already,” VVFD spokesperson Genaro Garcia stated. “The crew went outside and rescued the cat. The resident had no idea how the cat got stuck in the dashboard.”

The video, which had more than 1,000 views as of Monday morning, Aug. 2, shows the firefighters trying to pry the unwilling cat out of the dashboard underneath the steering wheel.

Eventually, the cat was removed from the dashboard without harm. The owner of the car ended up taking home the stray cat, Garcia said.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

Verde Valley Fire District crew members pull a cat out of a resident’s car after it go stuck in the dashboard Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (VVFD/Courtesy)

