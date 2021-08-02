County health officials: Back-to-school vaccinations available in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD — With Verde Valley schools starting this week, Yavapai County Community Health Services wanted to be sure parents knew about back-to-school vaccinations being offered locally.

“This week, parents everywhere are concerned about sending their children back to in-person school. We have all been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti said in a statement Monday, Aug. 2. “Children’s lives have been affected in unimaginable ways, including their education, family life, social interactions, and most significantly, the continuity of their health care.”

Over the past year, many children fell behind on receiving routine childhood vaccinations and routine wellness exams. As children continue to return to the new “normal,” routine childhood vaccinations are essential to keeping them and their communities protected and healthy, Farneti said.

Back-to-school vaccinations will be available at YCCHS, 10 S. Sixth St., Cottonwood.

The COVID-19 vaccine is still unavailable for children under 12.

YCCHS is offering appointments for back-to-school vaccinations for the upcoming school year in Cottonwood on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 24 and 31. Call 928-771-3122 to make an appointment.

YCCHS is also offering the vaccination appointments in Prescott Valley on Fridays, Aug. 6, 13 and 20, and in Prescott on Tuesday, Aug. 10, and Thursday, Aug. 19 and 26.

To learn more about immunization requirements in Arizona, visit education.azgovernor.gov/edu/arizona-school-immunization-requirements.

