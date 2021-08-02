OFFERS
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai health officials report 159 new cases since Friday

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr.
Originally Published: August 2, 2021 1:04 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — With the Arizona Department of Health Services reporting two days of 2,000-plus new COVID-19 cases, health officials reported 1,846 on Monday.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County reported 159 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, July 30, an average of 53 cases per day.

The county has tested 129,105 for COVID-19 and there have been 21,050 positive cases and 542 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Verde Valley Medical Center reported three new cases since Friday, while Yavapai Regional Medical Center in the quad-city area reported 38 new COVID-19 patients. The Prescott VA has two new COVID-19 patients.

“The Delta variant is the dominant strain of the COVID-19 virus in Arizona. If you are experiencing symptoms of a bad cold, please get tested for COVID-19,” Farneti said.

For a list of testing sites, visit yavapai.us/Portals/39/COVID-19/TestingSitesinYavapaiCounty.pdf.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

STATE NUMBERS

Arizona health officials reported 1,846 cases Monday. The state dashboard reported only one new virus-related death, bringing the pandemic death toll to 18,252 and the number of cases to 931,387.

The number of hospitalizations from the virus are also continuing on an alarming upward trajectory.

As of Sunday, 1,169 people were hospitalized statewide. It hasn't been that high since early March, according to the Associated Press.

Gov. Doug Ducey and health officials continue to push for vaccination. So far, over 6.8 million vaccine doses have been administered. More than 3.7 million people — 52.2% of the state’s population — have received at least one dose of vaccine. Over 3.3 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated.

VACCINE APPOINTMENT

YRMC: yrmc.org/support-and-community/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations.

Spectrum Healthcare: spectrumhealthcare-group.com/vaccine; 877-634-7333.

Yavapai County Community Health Services: 928-771-3122.

Community Health Center of Yavapai: 928-583-1000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

