Daytime lane restrictions scheduled for State Route 69 near Cordes Lakes
CORDES LAKES — The Arizona Department of Transportation advised drivers who may be in the Cordes Lakes area to watch out for daytime lane restrictions on north and southbound State Route 69, according to a news release Monday.
The daytime lane restricts will take place at the intersection of Spring Lane near Cordes Lakes, and will occur daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, through Friday, Aug. 6.
Other information to be aware of:
-North and southbound SR 69 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between mileposts 264 and 265 at the Spring Lane intersection.
-The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.
-A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
The restrictions are needed for work on the traffic signal. ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
- Search continues for Faith Moore
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Search efforts continue for missing teen
- Flash flood warnings still in effect; search underway for teen-age girl
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- Cottonwood PD searches for alleged hit-and-run suspect after causing rollover accident
- Three Cottonwood residents killed in head-on collision
- Commentary: Verde Valley at its very best during life’s worst moments
- Search continues for Faith Moore
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- Flash flood warnings still in effect; search underway for teen-age girl
- Three Cottonwood residents killed in head-on collision
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- Search efforts continue for missing teen
- Camp Verde man, 30, found dead under bridge
- Long-sought fugitive located in Payson
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Warrant issued for Native American woman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: