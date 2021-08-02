Daytime lane restrictions scheduled for State Route 69 near Cordes Lakes

CORDES LAKES — The Arizona Department of Transportation advised drivers who may be in the Cordes Lakes area to watch out for daytime lane restrictions on north and southbound State Route 69, according to a news release Monday.

The daytime lane restricts will take place at the intersection of Spring Lane near Cordes Lakes, and will occur daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, through Friday, Aug. 6.

Other information to be aware of:

-North and southbound SR 69 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between mileposts 264 and 265 at the Spring Lane intersection.

-The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.

-A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

The restrictions are needed for work on the traffic signal. ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.