Chip seal roadwork in Verde Village, other areas set to begin Aug. 6

COTTONWOOD — Yavapai County announced that Earth Resources, in conjunction with the county, is scheduled to begin performing chip seal and fog seal roadwork operations next week, according to a news release.

The areas scheduled for chip seal work include Verde Village, Chino Valley, Paulden, Iron Springs, Prescott, Williamson Valley, and Yarnell.

Construction work will include placing a 3/8’’ chip seal, fog seal and striping on various roads throughout the county. Construction will begin Aug. 9, and continue through Sept. 23.

“One lane of traffic will remain open at all times, however, motorists may encounter lane restrictions, reduced speeds and flagging operations throughout the work zones,” a news release stated Tuesday, Aug. 3. “Motorists should expect minor delays and allow extra time to get through the construction area.”

County officials implored drivers to follow all traffic control devices when travelling through the work zones.

For additional information, please contact Yavapai County Public Works at 928-771-3183 or visit yavapai.us/publicworks.

Information provided by Yavapai County.