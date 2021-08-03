July’s ‘Moment of Art’ features local artist, police K-9 Max

The City of Sedona celebrated July’s Moment of Art on July 13 with Sedona resident Robert Albrecht by unveiling and receiving the donation of his digital painting of Police K-9, Max.

Albrecht’s painting is his way of honoring the work and difficult situations handlers face with their K-9’s to protect the community.

“What happens between the viewer and my work is really not up to me. I want the viewer to feel I have captured the heart and soul of my subjects, not just a representation. I paint subjects that will touch people’s hearts and imaginations,” Albrecht said. “Rather than walk past my art, my hope is that it almost forces them to stop and take in the untold story.”

“I was delighted when Robert offered to provide a digital painting of our police dog. K-9 Max is a very important and cherished member of the Sedona Police Department and will now be remembered forever through the display of Robert’s magnificent portrait of Max,” Sedona Police Chief Charles Husted said. “We are very fortunate to serve a community where world class artists reside. I greatly appreciate Robert’s generosity and interest in supporting our police department in such a meaningful manner.”

“I learned about the impressive quality and breadth of Robert’s photography and digital painting talents after visiting his studio years ago. Unveiling his painting with Chief Husted to city council with Max and his handler present was truly a special Moment of Art,” City of Sedona Arts and Culture Coordinator Nancy Lattanzi said.

Information provided by the City of Sedona.