Main Stage to host Grammy Award winning artist Micki Free on Aug. 7

On Saturday, Aug. 7, five-time Native American Music Award winner and Grammy Award winning artist Micki Free returns to Main Stage for a release party for his fourth solo album entitled “Turquoise Blue,” according to a news release.

“Turquoise Blue” includes guest appearances by Gary Clark Jr., blues superstar Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, members of Santana and more. Local favorites, Doubleblind, open the show with a set from 8 to 10 p.m. then Micki takes the stage at 10 p.m. until midnight or beyond. This is a can’t miss event because Micki’s shows are always electric and full of surprises.

It’s only $5 at the door for this 21 and over event.

Main Stage has regular nightly events as well as listed special events. There are three nights of Karaoke with Mondays hosted by Christa, Tuesdays hosted by Andrew and Fridays hosted by LT.

All the nights of karaoke start at 9 p.m. and include drink specials. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny and Rebecca. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursdays are “Smarty Pants Trivia” hosted by Penny and Stormy starting at 7 p.m. Every fourth Thursday is Beer School which starts at 7 p.m. Every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. is “Hangover Saturday.” Food is available on-site from Main Stage’s own pizza and occasional food trucks.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted. Call 928-202-3460 for any questions or concerns. Visit mainstageaz.com for all your entertainment information.

Information provided by Main Stage.