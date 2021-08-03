Inspired by summer’s dramatic desert skies, Rowe Fine Art Gallery’s painters are in the mood … to paint, that is.

In August, stop into the gallery for “In the Mood,” a painter’s showcase, which opens Friday, Aug. 6, at 4 p.m. and runs the entire month.

Participating painters include landscape artists Dane Chinnock, Lynn Heil and John Rasberry; wildlife artists Julie T. Chapman, Kim Diment, Jen Farnsworth and Amy Ringholz; and still-life painter Sue Krzyston.

In preparation for the show, Rowe Fine Art Gallery asked its painters what inspired them to spend hours at the easel, creating their most recent piece. Each referenced painting will be featured in the August show, along with a few surprises from the artists.

Here’s what they said:

“Each animal I paint compels me to do so because of the character, the intelligence, the individuality each has…and the threats most of them face from human activity, whether habitat loss, climate change, or persecution in some form,” said Julie T. Chapman, Nature Prayer.

“My inspiration is different for each painting. Take Stone and Pennington, for example. As a plein air painter, an overcast day presents challenges. When I saw this scene in downtown Tucson, I had been out scouting scenes to come back to and paint when the sun came out. When I saw this scene with the bright yellow umbrellas, I realized that you don’t always need sun to make light. Sometimes you just need a bright yellow umbrella or two,” said Dane Chinnock, Stone and Pennington.

“Animals have always had a story to tell. One must know and understand them to comprehend these stories. Ancient man did and produced beautiful works of art on the cave walls of Lascaux millions of years ago. I choose to portray animals because I find them more beautiful, more fascinating and more symbolic than any other subject matter. I cannot comprehend a world without animals,” said Kim Diment, Two Step.

Love and loyalty is the theme of this painting. The eternally faithful coyote never leaves their partner’s side – sometimes even remaining solo if their partner passes away. DNA studies of offspring have shown that once a coyote finds his or her life’s partner (and unlike other canids) they never stray – ever, not ever,” said Jen Farnsworth, I’ve Got Your Back.

As an artist, I experience and paint the world around me, from the grandest scenes to the intimacy of the mundane. On this journey of self-discovery, I respectfully and happily share with the viewer the effects of light on every bend and fork in the road, through careful consideration of values, shapes and colors. Each painting evokes a feeling, and expressing it clearly and simply is my goal. Doing this brings me joy,” said Lynn Heil, In the Cool Shade of Oak Creek.

Experience our painter’s newest originals in person, but stop by early because, just like monsoon season, they won’t be here for long.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 928-282-8877, visit rowegallery.com, or find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

