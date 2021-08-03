Sculptures by Florence Johns Vezie to be displayed Aug. 6 at The Village Gallery

Low relief sculptures by artist Florence Johns Vezie will be featured at the Village Gallery of Local Artists during the month of August, according to a news release.

“Florence’s garment line has been shown throughout her long tenure as a member of the gallery. Now she is excited to present to the public a whole new side of her creativity and talents,” the news release states.

Florence’s delightful sculptures appear to jump off the canvas with striking color, texture and imagination. Her use of bright metallic paints emphasizes light and illuminates the depth of her work. She began work on her present collection called “By Intentional Design” in 2019.

Mostly favoring landscapes, Florence freely explores other subjects such as florals, butterflies abstracts and even dancers.

Working mostly with tissue and other forms of paper, Florence softens her materials before molding, shaping and applying them to canvas with acrylic medium. Sometimes she uses various fabrics, finishes and molding materials to her canvases as well. Florence doesn’t want to limit her options for materials and says, “I want to leave myself open for experimentation.”

Florence worked from a young age as a seamstress and garment designer of her own fashion line “It’s a Flo’s.” Staying true to her love of the colors and textures of fabric, it was a natural transition for Florence to expand her creativity to sculpting on canvas.

Florence relocated to the Verde Valley from Florida in 1989 and has enjoyed living in the area ever since. She has thrived in spirit and grown as an artist in the three plus decades she has been here. She adamantly says, “I love it here and will never leave this beautiful red rock country!”

The Village Gallery of Local Artists invites the public to celebrate Florence Johns Vezie’s collection of new work at a reception on Friday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. This is a free event with refreshments served. Visitors are encouraged to meet Florence and other member artists, and learn about their work and processes.

The Village Gallery is located at 6512 State Route 179 in the Village of Oak Creek. It is a co-op style gallery and is always taking applications for new membership.

For more information, stop by the gallery, call 928-284-1416, or visit the website at sedonalocalartists.com.

Information provided by The Village Gallery.