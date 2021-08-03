Sedona Film Festival presents encore of ‘Stan & Ollie’ Aug. 10

The Sedona International Film Festival presents a “Festival Flashback” of “Stan & Ollie” on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The true story of Hollywood’s greatest comedy double act — Laurel and Hardy — is brought to the big screen. Starring Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly as the inimitable movie icons, “Stan and Ollie” is the heart-warming story of what would become the pair’s triumphant farewell tour.

With their golden era long behind them, the pair embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille (Shirley Henderson) and Ida (Nina Arianda) — a formidable double act in their own right — the pair’s love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public.

The tour becomes a hit, but Stan & Ollie can’t quite shake the specter of Laurel and Hardy’s past; the long-buried ghosts, coupled with Oliver’s failing health, start to threaten their precious partnership.

A portrait of the most tender and poignant of creative marriages, they are aware that they may be approaching their swan song, trying to rediscover just how much they mean to each other.

“Stan & Ollie” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: sedonafilmfestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.