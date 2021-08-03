Sedona Film Festival presents ‘The Loneliest Whale’ premiere Aug. 6-12

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning documentary, “The Loneliest Whale,” showing Aug. 6 to 12 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“The Loneliest Whale” is a cinematic quest to find the “52 Hertz Whale,” which scientists believe has spent its entire life in solitude calling out at a frequency that is different from any other whale.

As the film embarks on this engrossing journey, audiences will explore what this whale’s lonely plight can teach us — not just about our changing relationship to the oceans, but to each other.

In our ever-present fascination with these majestic beasts, the tale of “52” has prompted an intense reaction amongst our own species, pointing to a greater awareness of human loneliness than ever before.

“The Loneliest Whale” is executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Adrian Grenier and directed by Joshua Zeman.

“The Loneliest Whale” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 6 to 12. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6, 7 and 8; and 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 9, 11 and 12.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: sedonafilmfestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.