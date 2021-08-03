Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Long Story Short’ premiere Aug. 6-12

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new Australian romantic comedy “Long Story Short” showing Aug. 6 to 12 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Ever felt like you’ve lost a whole year of your life in the blink of an eye? This is the relatable premise of Australian actor Josh Lawson’s second feature film, “Long Story Short.”

Serial procrastinator and workaholic Teddy (Rafe Spall) wakes up the morning after his wedding to discover that every few minutes he’s jumping forward to the next year of his life.

He wakes up to find his wife, Leanne (Zahra Newman), pregnant and their house fully furnished. Baffled, he asks surprised questions and gets surprised responses. Soon he’s leaping to another year, and another, and another. The baby becomes a toddler; Leanne’s frustrations with Teddy worsen; separation, an old flame, and a robust bearded period for Teddy follow.

Watching his future flash before his eyes, Teddy must make every second count if he is to win back the woman he loves in this feel good comedy about second chances.

“Long Story Short” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 6 to 12. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6, 7 and 8; and 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 9, 11 and 12.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: sedonafilmfestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.