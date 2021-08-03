Sedona Film Festival, Sedona Philosophy present ‘Media & Propaganda’ lecture series Aug. 8

The Sedona International Film Festival has partnered with Sedona Philosophy to present a “Media & Propaganda” discussion on Sunday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m.

Explore historical and contemporary examples of how film and other media are tools of propaganda, misinformation and disinformation.

Participants will:

• Learn about key concepts developed by Jacques Ellul in his 1962 book Propaganda;

• Analyze techniques used by filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl during Germany’s Nazi regime;

• Study examples of cinematic techniques that exploit features of human psychology, such as cognitive bias;

• Explore how film and other technologies have actually changed the way that we see;

• Connect the dots between early film propaganda and contemporary social media memes; and

• Develop strategies to recognize and critique contemporary propaganda to social media.

This is the second lecture in a two-part series that explores how film techniques illustrate key concepts from phenomenology — the study of human experience. The lectures are related but can be enjoyed separately.

The lecture and discussion will be led by Dr. Matthew Goodwin, co-founder of Sedona Philosophy, which offers guided hikes and retreats in Sedona and northern Arizona. Sedona Philosophy uses the amazing natural environment to unlock personal growth and insight through explorations of nature, culture and history.

Goodwin teaches philosophy at Coconino Community College in Flagstaff, and is an Arizona Humanities Road Scholar. He specializes in environmental ethics, phenomenology, and philosophy of art, and is the author of, “The Phenomenology of James Turrell’s Roden Crater Project,” in Phenomenology and the Arts.

The “Media & Propaganda” lecture and discussion will be held at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. Tickets are $7.50 general admission and $6 for film festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy 89A in West Sedona.

For more information, visit sedonafilmfestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.