OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

YCSO seeks vandals who broke construction vehicle windows in Spring Valley; $300 reward offered

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly vandalized two heavy equipment vehicles by using rocks to break multiple windows. (YCSO/Courtesy)

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly vandalized two heavy equipment vehicles by using rocks to break multiple windows. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: August 3, 2021 4:53 p.m.

SPRING VALLEY — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly vandalized two heavy equipment vehicles that were sitting in a field off Duffers Road in Spring Valley, according to a news release Tuesday.

In the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 2, the unidentified suspect or suspects used large rocks to break multiple weapons on the construction vehicles, which belong to the Yavapai County Public Works Department.

photo

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly vandalized two heavy equipment vehicles by using rocks to break multiple windows. (YCSO/Courtesy)

“The machinery sustained upwards of $7,000 in damages,” YCSO spokesperson Christopher Wilson said in a news release.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to $300 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip to yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous, you never have to give your name.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Vandals take out Camino Real speed-limit sign
Suspects sought in Beaver Creek vehicle burglaries
YCSO searching for attempted-homicide suspects
Vehicle stolen in Rimrock found in New Mexico
YCSO mobile radar trailers vandalized in Black Canyon City
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News