YCSO seeks vandals who broke construction vehicle windows in Spring Valley; $300 reward offered

SPRING VALLEY — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly vandalized two heavy equipment vehicles that were sitting in a field off Duffers Road in Spring Valley, according to a news release Tuesday.

In the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 2, the unidentified suspect or suspects used large rocks to break multiple weapons on the construction vehicles, which belong to the Yavapai County Public Works Department.

“The machinery sustained upwards of $7,000 in damages,” YCSO spokesperson Christopher Wilson said in a news release.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to $300 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip to yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous, you never have to give your name.

