OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Aug. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Clarkdale Memorial Library, other Yavapai County libraries return to curbside service only amid COVID-19

The Yavapai County Free Library District branches, including the one in Clarkdale, are scheduled to return to curbside-only service beginning Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Clarkdale is one of 15 libraries included in the Yavapai County Free Library District. (Clarkdale Memorial Library/Courtesy)

The Yavapai County Free Library District branches, including the one in Clarkdale, are scheduled to return to curbside-only service beginning Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Clarkdale is one of 15 libraries included in the Yavapai County Free Library District. (Clarkdale Memorial Library/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: August 4, 2021 3:25 p.m.

CLARKDALE — The Yavapai County Free Library District branches, including the one in Clarkdale, are scheduled to return to curbside-only service beginning this week, according to a news release Wednesday.

The curbside-only service goes into effect Thursday, Aug. 5, according to Yavapai County spokesman David McAtee.

Masks will be required for staff and patrons are encouraged to wear a mask when interacting.

“These safety measures come from an abundance of caution and to be consistent with countywide recommendations,” McAtee said in a statement. “We appreciate our patrons’ patience and understanding.”

A step-by-step process on how to use curbside pickup at the free library district in Yavapai County was laid out by a news release:

  • Visit ycfld.org to browse or search the library catalog. [Don't have internet at home or not sure what you want? Call your library staff and ask them to pick something out for you!]

  • Place hold[s] through the online catalog [Call/email your branch library if you would like help placing your holds].

  • When your items arrive at the library, you will be notified.

  • Come to the library during open hours. If you have a cell phone, call the branch phone number when you arrive to pick up your items. If you don't, call from home and arrange a time for pickup.

  • Open your trunk and stay in the vehicle.

  • Library staff will bring your items out and put them in the trunk after verifying your identity. We take your privacy and the security of your account seriously and want to make sure everyone gets their own items.

The Yavapai County Free Library District locations include Ash Fork, Bagdad, Beaver Creek, Black Canyon City, Clarkdale, Congress, Cordes Lakes, Crown King, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, Spring Valley, Wilhoit and Yarnell.

For more information, visit ycfld.org/resources, or yavapailibrary.org/clarkdale.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

County Library District doors are closed
Curbside pickup at Yavapai County public libraries
A decade of service and many rewards
Clarkdale Library reopens for its 90th birthday
Village Library hosts 17 great things to do in 2017
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News