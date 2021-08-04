OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 05
Photo: Couple celebrating 50th anniversary surprised with new Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity home

Steve and Marta Adelsman, as volunteers at the ReStore front desk have greeted so many people. Recently, the Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity’s Homeowner Selection Committee, staff and volunteers surprised this big-hearted couple with the news that they have qualified as VVHS’ next homeowners. What an amazing 50th wedding anniversary surprise. Pictured left to right: Scott Worden – Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity board chair; Rod Goebel – Homeowner Selection Committee (HSC) and board member; Lucy Estrada - HSC chair; Steve Adelsman, future homeowner; Shelly White-Collier - HSC; Marta Adelsman, future homeowner; Tania Simms - executive director of Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity. (VVHH/Courtesy)

By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: August 4, 2021 1 p.m.

