Thu, Aug. 05
Stage 1 fire restrictions lifted in Yavapai County

A recent monsoon hits Cottonwood as seen from State Route 89A near Mingus Avenue. Yavapai County announced it was lifting stage one fire restrictions as of Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Vyto Starinskas/Independent, file)



Originally Published: August 4, 2021 2:11 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Yavapai County announced this week that it is lifting stage one fire restrictions for the area, according to a news release.

Effective Wednesday, Aug. 4, the fire restrictions were lifted because of the recent monsoon activity.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown, working with the Yavapai County emergency manager, local forest and fire officials, discussed the current fire danger and determined that it is appropriate to remove stage one fire restrictions that were put into place last June.

Yavapai County exercised extreme caution before lifting fire restriction, Brown said.

“Due to the lack of rain in grassland areas, located outside of the forest land, I felt it was necessary to wait,” Brown said.

“The transition is predicated upon the recent increase of precipitation in the region and the comparative data, provided by the National Weather Service (Flagstaff Office) and additional diagnostics regarding fuel load and biomass conditions, provided by the Prescott National Forest,” Yavapai County Emergency Manager RC Helton said.

This determination includes the following fire ordinance zones: northern, central, eastern and southern zones of Yavapai County, which includes Cottonwood, Sedona, Camp Verde, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer, Cordes Junction, Black Canyon City, Congress, north Wickenburg, Peeples Valley, Yarnell, Wilhoit and unincorporated areas herein.

“I appreciate everyone that worked so hard to protect our local forests and the citizens that honored my request to limit their access to the recreational areas we love so much,” Brown said. “Our public lands are a treasure and your efforts to protect them are greatly appreciated.”

Information provided by Yavapai County.

