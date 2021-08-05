Cottonwood PD: Driver wanted for causing rollover accident and fleeing scene arrested
EDITOR'S NOTE: To read the initial report, click here.
COTTONWOOD — A 32-year-old Cottonwood man was arrested for allegedly forcing a vehicle off the road last week, causing a rollover accident and sending one woman to the hospital before fleeing the scene, according to a news release Thursday night.
Lucas James Sanders, was located by Cottonwood Police Department officers on Monday, Aug. 2, and arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on a charge of accidents involving death or physical injury (failure to stop), a class five felony.
“Officers were able to identify the suspect based on the vehicle that was involved and later abandoned in Cornville being registered to this Lucas Sanders,” Cottonwood PD spokesperson Chad Sinn said in a statement Thursday, Aug. 5. “There was also witness testimony that assisted in confirming Lucas was responsible.”
WHAT HAPPENED
Cottonwood PD responded to a reported rollover accident at the intersection of Cornville Road and State Route 89A at 7:13 a.m. Friday, July 30.
The accident was quickly deemed a hit-and-run. A 36-year-old Cornville woman was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center for unknown injuries and later released.
The other vehicle was described as a green Chevrolet Blazer, according to Cottonwood PD.
"The Blazer struck the woman's SUV and caused it to roll several times," Cottonwood PD said in a statement, adding that after the accident, Sanders drove off and continued down Cornville Road where witnesses followed him to S. Aspess Road in Cornville.
The suspect reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
“The suspect’s vehicle was located but he fled,” Sinn said.
Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- Cottonwood PD searches for alleged hit-and-run suspect after causing rollover accident
- YCSO searching for missing Prescott man
- Three Cottonwood residents killed in head-on collision
- Officials: Hundreds of volunteers came out to search for Faith Moore
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Obituary: Marie A. Kokinos
- Obituary: Von Hatch
- Yavapai County health officials to host town hall Aug. 2
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- Search continues for Faith Moore
- Flash flood warnings still in effect; search underway for teen-age girl
- Three Cottonwood residents killed in head-on collision
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- Search efforts continue for missing teen
- Camp Verde man, 30, found dead under bridge
- Long-sought fugitive located in Payson
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Warrant issued for Native American woman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: