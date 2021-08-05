Cottonwood PD: Driver wanted for causing rollover accident and fleeing scene arrested

EDITOR'S NOTE: To read the initial report, click here.

COTTONWOOD — A 32-year-old Cottonwood man was arrested for allegedly forcing a vehicle off the road last week, causing a rollover accident and sending one woman to the hospital before fleeing the scene, according to a news release Thursday night.

Lucas James Sanders, was located by Cottonwood Police Department officers on Monday, Aug. 2, and arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on a charge of accidents involving death or physical injury (failure to stop), a class five felony.

“Officers were able to identify the suspect based on the vehicle that was involved and later abandoned in Cornville being registered to this Lucas Sanders,” Cottonwood PD spokesperson Chad Sinn said in a statement Thursday, Aug. 5. “There was also witness testimony that assisted in confirming Lucas was responsible.”

WHAT HAPPENED

Cottonwood PD responded to a reported rollover accident at the intersection of Cornville Road and State Route 89A at 7:13 a.m. Friday, July 30.

The accident was quickly deemed a hit-and-run. A 36-year-old Cornville woman was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center for unknown injuries and later released.

The other vehicle was described as a green Chevrolet Blazer, according to Cottonwood PD.

"The Blazer struck the woman's SUV and caused it to roll several times," Cottonwood PD said in a statement, adding that after the accident, Sanders drove off and continued down Cornville Road where witnesses followed him to S. Aspess Road in Cornville.

The suspect reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

“The suspect’s vehicle was located but he fled,” Sinn said.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.