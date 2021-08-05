OFFERS
MATFORCE partners with Arizona National Guard to host virtual class on teens using phones to buy drugs

Learn how youth are accessing drugs from places we thought were safe and what you can do to protect them. Registration is now open for this free virtual event at matforce.org/events. (MATFORCE/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: August 5, 2021 5:45 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — In their continuing effort to stop kids from taking drugs in northern Arizona, MATFORCE has partnered with the Arizona National Guard Counter Drug Task Force to offer a free virtual class on the dangers of drugs in the Verde Valley community, according to a news release Wednesday.

The partnership is aimed to education local parents, guardians, caregivers and concerned community members on a deadly new trend with teens: Cellphone drug orders.

Technology is a wonderful thing, but a cellphone in the hands of a young teenager can bring drugs into an unsuspecting home.

“Counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl are bought and sold on social media sites popular with teens. According to the latest research, more and more youth are getting drugs from social media apps, like Snapchat and Instagram,” MATFORCE spokesperson Nikki Rosson said in a statement Wednesday, Aug. 4. “And the drugs are being delivered right to their front door.”

MORE ON PILLS

A recent DEA alert to all citizens brought to light an increase in drug overdose deaths tied to counterfeit pills containing the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.

“One pill can be enough to kill someone,” the news release states.

According to research, fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine. A DEA lab analysis has identified pills ranging from .02 milligrams to 5.1 milligrams of fentanyl per tablet, with 26% of the counterfeit pills tested containing a lethal dose.

A deadline dose can be as small as 2 milligrams, the news release states.

“Counterfeit pills are extremely dangerous, as they often contain toxic or illicit ingredients such as fentanyl, increasing the likelihood of an overdose,” Special Agent in Charge of DEA’s New Orleans Field Division Brad L. Byerley said in the release. “Manufacturing these pills using deadly substances like fentanyl is a reflection of the evil by which these drug traffickers operate for their profit.”

Byerley added that Americans are dying across the country, and to anyone going outside the health care system to obtain otherwise legitimate medications, he stated: “Don’t do it. You can never be certain of what you’re getting and you’re playing Russion roulette with your life.”

VIRTUAL CLASS

So to help bring awareness to the public about this dangerous avenue of teens buying drugs from a click of a cellphone button, MATFORCE and experts from the Arizona National Guard Counter Drug Task Force are scheduled to host a free virtual class from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.

NEWEST TRENDS

  • Learn what draws youth to these sites and how they communicate on them.

  • Discover tips on how to spot the dangerous users on these apps and what the risks are for our youth.

  • Hear ways to talk to the youth in your care about Internet safety and the dangers of substance use.

SIGN UP

Registration is now open for this free virtual event at matforce.org/events.

For more information about MATFORCE or this event please visit matforce.org.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

News