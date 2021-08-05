Yavapai County, other Arizona counties covered by new eviction moratorium
PHOENIX (AP) — High rates of COVID-19 transmission across all Arizona counties means that a new evictions moratorium issued by President Joe Biden effectively applies to the entire state.
The narrower 60-day ban was announced Tuesday, Aug. 4, after the previous federal moratorium expired over the weekend. The new moratorium applies to counties with high rates of viral transmission, reflecting where the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors and in public.
The imposition of a new evictions ban angered Arizona landlords, who are struggling with their own economic problems.
“At a time when Arizona’s cities, towns, municipalities and relief agencies have distributed less than $90 million of the $922 million received statewide for eviction relief, this extension could well be a death blow for many mom-and-pop rental owners,” said Courtney Gilstrap LeVinus, president and CEO of the Arizona Multihousing Association.
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- Cottonwood PD searches for alleged hit-and-run suspect after causing rollover accident
- YCSO searching for missing Prescott man
- Three Cottonwood residents killed in head-on collision
- Officials: Hundreds of volunteers came out to search for Faith Moore
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Obituary: Marie A. Kokinos
- Obituary: Von Hatch
- Yavapai County health officials to host town hall Aug. 2
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- Search continues for Faith Moore
- Flash flood warnings still in effect; search underway for teen-age girl
- Three Cottonwood residents killed in head-on collision
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- Search efforts continue for missing teen
- Camp Verde man, 30, found dead under bridge
- Long-sought fugitive located in Payson
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Warrant issued for Native American woman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: