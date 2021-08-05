OFFERS
Yavapai County, other Arizona counties covered by new eviction moratorium

The new 60-day eviction moratorium was announced Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Independent stock photo)

The new 60-day eviction moratorium was announced Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Independent stock photo)

By The Associated Press
Originally Published: August 5, 2021 5:53 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — High rates of COVID-19 transmission across all Arizona counties means that a new evictions moratorium issued by President Joe Biden effectively applies to the entire state.

The narrower 60-day ban was announced Tuesday, Aug. 4, after the previous federal moratorium expired over the weekend. The new moratorium applies to counties with high rates of viral transmission, reflecting where the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors and in public.

The imposition of a new evictions ban angered Arizona landlords, who are struggling with their own economic problems.

“At a time when Arizona’s cities, towns, municipalities and relief agencies have distributed less than $90 million of the $922 million received statewide for eviction relief, this extension could well be a death blow for many mom-and-pop rental owners,” said Courtney Gilstrap LeVinus, president and CEO of the Arizona Multihousing Association.

More like this story

