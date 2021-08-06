OFFERS
Clarkdale officials advising people not to swim in Verde River

A sign is posted Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, warning potential swimmers of the E.coli levels in the Verde River and are advising people not to swim. (Vyto Starinskas/Independent)

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: August 6, 2021 5:16 p.m.

CLARKDALE — The Town of Clarkdale has advised people not to swim in the Verde River.

The notice came out after recent storm-water runoff, debris and other contaminants have been washed down the river, according to the town’s warning on Facebook.

The Verde River Institute performed tests at two kayak river access points, and the E.coli levels were exceeding the Agency of Department of Water Quality standards, explained Chelle Smart, Parks and Recreation coordinator for the town, on Monday, Aug. 2.

The town warned people about all river hazards like debris and high water and this is just one more hazard the flooding season is bringing, Smart said.

The town has posted signs at the river for potential swimmers and posted on social media that they were not recommending swimming or drinking the water at this time.

“It’s related to the flash flooding,” Smart continued, and a lot of the contaminants get washed down into the streams. It causes large fluctuations in the E.coli tests, she said. Once the storms pause, the levels will go down.

The no-swimming signs will stay up through the rest of monsoon season, she added.

The Verde River Institute has been testing at the Lower TAPCO parking area and at the Tuzigoot bridge where the kayakers put in and take out on the Clarkdale kayak run.

The town is allowing people to kayak, but they are advising that people that they don’t swim.

“The testing levels are fluctuating wildly,” she said. And most of the time at a safe level. It’s the spikes and that’s when there is a problem.

