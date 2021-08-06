OFFERS
Daytime lane restrictions scheduled for Aug. 9 in Oak Creek Canyon

(Independent stock photo)

(Independent stock photo)

Originally Published: August 6, 2021 3:36 p.m.

SEDONA — The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan for delays due to daytime lane restrictions on a three-mile stretch of State Route 89A in Oak Creek Canyon next week, according to a news release Friday.

Crews are scheduled to perform maintenance work along the shoulders of a three-mile stretch along State Route 89A on Monday, Aug. 9, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Drivers should slow down, proceed through the work zone with caution and watch for construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions,” a news release stated.

  • SR 89A will be restricted to one lane only of alternating north- and southbound travel from milepost 375 to 378.
  • Drivers should be prepared to stop.
  • Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone.

The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

News