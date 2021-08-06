OFFERS
Obituary: Faith Marie Moore

Faith Marie Moore. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 6, 2021 5:51 p.m.

Faith Marie Moore, 16, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away July 24, 2021. She was born on June 17, 2005 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Her parents Christopher and Katie Moore fell in love with her the moment they saw her.

Faith attended her freshman and sophomore years at Mingus Union High School in Cottonwood and was currently employed at Dairy Queen. Her plans were to attend college to become a registered nurse and to play softball. She played softball on the Mingus Union High School team and also on the Rampage travel ball team.

To know her is to love and be loved. Faith conquered all while lifting others up. She was the most beautiful girl whose smile would light up a room; impossible not to join in if she began to laugh. She cared so deeply about others around her and could move mountains with her motivation. Our world will not be the same without her.

Faith is survived by her father, Christopher Moore; mother, Katie Moore; grandparents, Joe and Kim Moore, and David and Margie Burger; great-grandmothers Vera Martinez, Sugar Brewer, and Sandra Moore; brothers, Tallon, Gavin, Ethan, and Holden; sister, Reese; aunts and uncles, Amy (Kenny), Joseph (Chaz), Craig (Katie), Cara (Jay), Stacey, Jenny (Jorge), and Mary (Jed); and many cousins and extended family as well as countless friends and teammates.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Verde Community Church, 111 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

