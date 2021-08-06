OFFERS
Obituary: Paul Francis Woll

Paul Francis Woll. (Courtesy)



Originally Published: August 6, 2021 5:49 p.m.

Paul Francis Woll, Born Aug. 29, 1942 to Paul D. and Anna M. Woll (deceased). He was raised as a U.S. Army dependent and lived in many places including the Philippine Islands and Austria. Paul attended the University of Utah, served as an U.S. Navy Officer, LT (0-3) for five years during the Vietnam conflict. He was involved in building material sales and management, real estate sales and appraisal.

Paul was beloved for his endless humor, generous spirit, deep knowledge, and profound faith. He loved his family and his spiritual family with all of his heart!

Wed to Edith Ann Miles in 1968. Two children, Anne Catherine (Woll) Roberts (dec.), (Daniel Ray Roberts), Cottonwood, Arizona, and Ida Naomi Woll Prescott, Arizona; grandchildren, Levi, Joshua, Kayley and Daniel-Paul.

Member Sacred Heart and Immaculate Conception Parishes.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Anne C. Roberts Memorial Library at Immaculate Conception School will be wonderful!

Information was provided by the family.

