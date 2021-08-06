OFFERS
Obituary: Shayna Tovah

Shayna Tovah. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 6, 2021 5:47 p.m.

Shayna Tovah passed away on the evening of July 31, 2021, with two of her sons by her side, at the age of 69. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on March 22, 1952 to Laurette and Stuart Berger.

Shayna committed her life to helping humanity and the Earth community, and she touched many lives as a spiritual guide, teacher, youth counselor, and ecophilosopher. She was passionate about transformative education, consciousness research, and indigenous spiritualities. Shayna was adopted by the Lakota Flying Bye family and was a ceremonial leader of the Earth Dance gathering for fifteen years. She received her Master’s degree in 2007 from Prescott College, Arizona, where she completed her thesis, Fundamental Foundations: Eco-Psychological Learning Approach.

In the final year of her life, she published her Luna Regenerative Oracle Cards, a work she had been crafting for more than two decades. She will be remembered by her family and friends as Grandmother Luna. She told her grandchildren that when they gaze at the Moon, she is looking down upon them.

Shayna is survived by her sons, Adam DeArmon, Maximilian DeArmon (Becca), and Eric DeArmon; brother, Richard Berger (Lynn); sister, Abbe Yospa (Robert); her four grandchildren, Elijah, Xana, Jaden, and Adrien, along with her four great-grandchildren.

Her wish was to be cremated and her ashes spread over the Pacific Ocean. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life in the coming months. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

