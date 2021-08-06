OFFERS
Obituary: Valerie Gooding

Originally Published: August 6, 2021 5:46 p.m.

Valerie Gooding was born on June 21, 1943 and died on July 21, 2021, in Cottonwood, Arizona. Greer’s Mortuary of Sedona, Arizona is handling the final arrangements.

