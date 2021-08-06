Obituary: Valerie Gooding
Originally Published: August 6, 2021 5:46 p.m.
Valerie Gooding was born on June 21, 1943 and died on July 21, 2021, in Cottonwood, Arizona. Greer’s Mortuary of Sedona, Arizona is handling the final arrangements.
Most Read
- Cottonwood PD: Driver wanted for causing rollover accident and fleeing scene arrested
- Cottonwood PD searches for alleged hit-and-run suspect after causing rollover accident
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- YCSO searching for missing Prescott man
- Obituary: Faith Marie Moore
- Officials: Hundreds of volunteers came out to search for Faith Moore
- Obituary: Von Hatch
- Clarkdale officials advising people not to swim in Verde River
- Obituary: Marie A. Kokinos
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai health officials report 159 new cases since Friday
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- Search continues for Faith Moore
- Flash flood warnings still in effect; search underway for teen-age girl
- Three Cottonwood residents killed in head-on collision
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- Search efforts continue for missing teen
- Camp Verde man, 30, found dead under bridge
- Long-sought fugitive located in Payson
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Warrant issued for Native American woman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: