Obituary: Warren Newman Harris
Warren Newman Harris, better known as “Hub”, passed away on July 28, 2021, after fighting a long battle with cancer. He passed at home with his family by his side into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father. He was born to William Branch and Alma Pearl Harris in Bent Creek, VA on April 2, 1933.
He graduated from Buckingham School in Buckingham, VA in 1951. Hub joined the USAF in 1953 and served his military time in Roswell, NM. He met his wife during this time and married Carolyn J. Watts July 31, 1955. Hub began working for the USDA in 1962 on the Lincoln National Forest, Mayhill Ranger District. He began as a seasonal employee. When he retired he was Regional Fire Coordinator R-2 in Ogden, UT.
Hub is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn; his two daughters, Sherri K. Langston and Debbie P. Clark; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Services to be held Friday, August 13, 2021, 2:00 p.m., at the Camp Verde Christian Church, 621 Howards Road, Camp Verde, AZ 86322.
Arrangements are in the care of Greer’s Mortuary of Sedona.
Information was provided by Greer’s Mortuary.
