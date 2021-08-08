OFFERS
Average new COVID-19 cases per day rising in Yavapai County; state sees 2000-plus for 5th consecutive day Sunday

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. , The Associated Press | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: August 8, 2021 3:12 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 382 new cases of COVID-19 this week, according to a news release Friday afternoon.

The 382 cases over a five-day stretch average out to 76.4 per day, up from 20 just a month ago.

County health services also reported six new deaths this week, which are a from a review of death certificates by the Arizona Department of Heath Services.

The county has tested 130,070 residents for COVID-19 and there have been 21,432 positive cases and 548 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county is experiencing a high transmission rate, with 14.1% positivity and over 200 cases per 100,000 in population. As of Friday, Aug. 6, 40.1% of Yavapai County residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.

The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported 10 new COVID-19 patients Friday, while the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in the quad-city area reported 40. The Prescott VA has one new case of COVID-19.

STATE

Arizona health officials reported more than 2,000 additional COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day Sunday, Aug. 8, as virus-related hospitalizations continued to rise.

The state's coronavirus dashboard reported 2,639 additional cases and 12 deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 946,054 cases and 18,388 known deaths.

Health officials had reported 2,653 cases Saturday with 34 deaths.

The Arizona dashboard showed 1,350 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Sunday, down by 8 from Saturday, while the number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients fell by 15 to 346.

VACCINES

The Arizona dashboard shows 53.3% of the state's population have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 3.3 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated (47% of the population).

Arizona trails the nationwide rates of 58.4% with at least one dose and 50% fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

