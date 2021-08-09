Anniversary: Les and Laura Hammond celebrating their 65th

Les and Laura Hammond were married in Livingston, Montana on Sept. 7, 1956. They are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

Les and his new bride left Montana and moved to California to find work for the winter. After living in the San Diego area for 10 years and having the first three of their six children, they moved to Camp Verde in June of 1966.

Les worked as an automobile mechanic and eventually bought the business on Main Street Camp Verde in 1968 and H&W Auto Service & Towing was established.

Camp Verde became their home where they raised six children, Harold Hammond, Carrie Justice, Robert Hammond (Billings, Montana), Donald Hammond, Charlotte Gresham and David Hammond. The family has grown and Les and Laura now have 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.