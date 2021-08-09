Anniversary: Les and Laura Hammond celebrating their 65th
Les and Laura Hammond were married in Livingston, Montana on Sept. 7, 1956. They are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
Les and his new bride left Montana and moved to California to find work for the winter. After living in the San Diego area for 10 years and having the first three of their six children, they moved to Camp Verde in June of 1966.
Les worked as an automobile mechanic and eventually bought the business on Main Street Camp Verde in 1968 and H&W Auto Service & Towing was established.
Camp Verde became their home where they raised six children, Harold Hammond, Carrie Justice, Robert Hammond (Billings, Montana), Donald Hammond, Charlotte Gresham and David Hammond. The family has grown and Les and Laura now have 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
- Clarkdale officials advising people not to swim in Verde River
- Obituary: Faith Marie Moore
- Cottonwood PD: Driver wanted for causing rollover accident and fleeing scene arrested
- YCSO searching for missing Prescott man
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai health officials report 159 new cases since Friday
- County supervisors prioritize new legislation on OHV enforcement for 2022 session
- Cat stuck in car dashboard rescued by Verde Valley firefighters
- Searching for Souls: Clarkdale, Jerome cemetery a forgotten history
- Average new COVID-19 cases per day rising in Yavapai County; state sees 2000-plus for 5th consecutive day Sunday
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- Search continues for Faith Moore
- Flash flood warnings still in effect; search underway for teen-age girl
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- Search efforts continue for missing teen
- Three Cottonwood residents killed in head-on collision
- Long-sought fugitive located in Payson
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Camp Verde man, 30, found dead under bridge
- Clarkdale officials advising people not to swim in Verde River
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: