Since May 1, 92.6% of new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County have come from unvaccinated patients, health officials say

COTTONWOOD — Since May 1, Yavapai County Community Health Services reports there have been 2,434 total cases of COVID-19, with 92.6% of those new cases coming from people who have not been vaccinated against the virus.

YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti revealed more telling data Monday, Aug. 9, for COVID-19 patients in Yavapai County:

Of the 2,434 new COVID-19 cases since May 1, only 181, or 7.4%, came from those who were vaccinated;

There were 227 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 during that time, 213 of them were unvaccinated; and

26 people have died since May 1 in Yavapai County, 24 of them were not vaccinated.

Yavapai County reported 177 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the seven-day total to 559, a 79.8 new case per day average, up from 20 just a month ago.

The county has tested 130,777 residents for COVID-19 and there have been 21,609 positive cases and 548 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The county is experiencing a high transmission rate, and as of today 40.2% of Yavapai County residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated,” Farneti said.

Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported 13 new COVID-19 patients Monday, while Yavapai Regional Medical Center in the quad-city area reported 34. The Prescott VA now has two COVID-19 patients.

STATE

State health officials reported 2,191 new confirmed cases but no new deaths Monday. The daily case count is down somewhat from the past three days, where cases were as high as 2,800.

In Arizona, virus-related hospitalizations continue to climb with 1,380 as of Sunday. Some hospital leaders have warned that health care systems could be on a trajectory to facing huge surges like last summer and winter.

Meanwhile, the state dashboard shows over 3.8 million — or 53.4% of the state’s eligible population — have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 3.3 million are fully vaccinated.

SYMPTOMS

If you are experiencing fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, sore throat, loss of taste or small, or bad cold, health officials are urging people to get tested for COVID-19.

“If you have been exposed to the virus, get tested after at least five days from the exposure. You should quarantine for 10 days, or seven days after day receiving a negative test,” Farneti said. “If you test positive for COVID-19 you should isolate yourself from others for at least 10 days since your symptoms began. If you had no symptoms, stay in isolation for 10 days starting from the date you took your positive test.”

VACCINE APPOINTMENT

YRMC: yrmc.org/support-and-community/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations.

Spectrum Healthcare: spectrumhealthcare-group.com/vaccine; 877-634-7333.

Yavapai County Community Health Services: 928-771-3122.

Community Health Center of Yavapai: 928-583-1000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

