Mon, Aug. 09
Missing Prescott man Patrick Higgins’ body found in ravine near Walker

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing persons report last week as Prescott resident Patrick James Higgins, 49, who went missing July 12, 2021. Higgins’ body was found in the Bannie Mine area near Walker on the outskirts of Prescott on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (YCSO/Courtesy)

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office issued a missing persons report last week as Prescott resident Patrick James Higgins, 49, who went missing July 12, 2021. Higgins' body was found in the Bannie Mine area near Walker on the outskirts of Prescott on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: August 9, 2021 10:34 a.m.

PRESCOTT — Missing for nearly a month, the body of camper Patrick Higgins has finally been found, according to a news release Monday.

Deputies for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 2 p.m. 911 call Saturday, Aug. 7, on a body that had been found in the Bannie Mine area near Walker on the outskirts of Prescott.

“The body was determined to be camper Patrick Higgins, who went missing on July 12,” YCSO spokesperson Kristin Greene stated in a news release Monday, Aug. 9.

Higgins was reportedly last seen after four-wheeling with friends July 12 when their vehicle became stuck.

“Higgins reportedly hiked out of the area on his own the following morning and hadn’t been seen since,” Greene said, adding Higgins’ friends had already left the disabled vehicle well before he did.

A YCSO back country search and rescue team, accompanied by the 4x4 Jeep and off-highway vehicle (OHV) units, made their way to the area where Patrick was located Saturday, but decided because of the difficult terrain around the body, along with the sun going down, “It was not safe to attempt recovery until morning.”

“Three volunteer members of the back country search and rescue team remained with Higgins overnight until YCSO and a DPS helicopter arrived to hoist the body out of the ravine,” Greene said in a statement.

Higgins’ body was removed from the ravine at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.

“Our search and rescue teams have unfortunately been very busy this summer, and most people don’t realize that the members are all volunteers” Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes said in an email statement. “Yet even with all the time they have put in over the last few weeks, these compassionate people offered to stay with Mr. Higgins all night. We are all lucky to have such dedicated volunteers and public safety professionals willing to give their time and risk their own safety to make sure Patrick and others are brought home to their families.”

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

