Mon, Aug. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Photo Gallery: Faith Moore's 'Celebration of Life'

A celebration of life for 16-year-old Faith Moore was held at Verde Community Church in Cottonwood on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Jen Cox/Courtesy)

A celebration of life for 16-year-old Faith Moore was held at Verde Community Church in Cottonwood on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Jen Cox/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: August 9, 2021 5:12 p.m.

Photo Gallery

Faith Moore Memorial 080821

Hundreds of people attended the celebration of life for 16-year-old Faith Moore on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Verde Community Church in Cottonwood.

Moore’s body was found on the banks of the Verde River by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team July 28, four days after the Mingus Union High School student called 911 for help after her car got stuck in a wash on Camino Real near State Route 260 due to a monsoon storm.

Moore was swept out of her car downstream, sparking a massive search by local first responders and volunteers.

