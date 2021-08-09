Prescott forest officials: Rafael Fire area closure reduced
PRESCOTT — The Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team has completed the post-fire assessment on the Rafael Fire, and forest officials from the Coconino and Prescott National Forest Service have re-evaluated and reduced the Rafael Fire area closure, according to a news release Saturday.
The area restricted includes all national forest system lands, roads, and trails within the boundary starting at the intersection of NFST No. 70 (Winter Cabin Trail) and the Sycamore Creek centerline, then continuing southwest along the centerline of Sycamore Creek extending 1/4 mile out from the centerline on both sides of the creek, terminating at the confluence of Sycamore Creek and Verde River, a news release stated.
This order went into effect at noon Aug. 6.
“Everyone near and downstream from the burned areas should remain alert and stay updated on weather conditions that may result in heavy rains over the burn scars,” Debbie Maneely stated in a news release Saturday, Aug. 7. “Flash flooding may occur quickly during heavy rain events, be prepared to take action. Current weather and emergency notifications can be found at the National Weather Service website.”
Information provided by the Prescott National Forest Service.
- Clarkdale officials advising people not to swim in Verde River
- Obituary: Faith Marie Moore
- Cottonwood PD: Driver wanted for causing rollover accident and fleeing scene arrested
- YCSO searching for missing Prescott man
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai health officials report 159 new cases since Friday
- County supervisors prioritize new legislation on OHV enforcement for 2022 session
- Cat stuck in car dashboard rescued by Verde Valley firefighters
- Searching for Souls: Clarkdale, Jerome cemetery a forgotten history
- Average new COVID-19 cases per day rising in Yavapai County; state sees 2000-plus for 5th consecutive day Sunday
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- Search continues for Faith Moore
- Flash flood warnings still in effect; search underway for teen-age girl
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- Search efforts continue for missing teen
- Three Cottonwood residents killed in head-on collision
- Long-sought fugitive located in Payson
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Camp Verde man, 30, found dead under bridge
- Clarkdale officials advising people not to swim in Verde River
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: