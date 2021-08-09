Prescott forest officials: Rafael Fire area closure reduced

PRESCOTT — The Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team has completed the post-fire assessment on the Rafael Fire, and forest officials from the Coconino and Prescott National Forest Service have re-evaluated and reduced the Rafael Fire area closure, according to a news release Saturday.

The area restricted includes all national forest system lands, roads, and trails within the boundary starting at the intersection of NFST No. 70 (Winter Cabin Trail) and the Sycamore Creek centerline, then continuing southwest along the centerline of Sycamore Creek extending 1/4 mile out from the centerline on both sides of the creek, terminating at the confluence of Sycamore Creek and Verde River, a news release stated.

This order went into effect at noon Aug. 6.

“Everyone near and downstream from the burned areas should remain alert and stay updated on weather conditions that may result in heavy rains over the burn scars,” Debbie Maneely stated in a news release Saturday, Aug. 7. “Flash flooding may occur quickly during heavy rain events, be prepared to take action. Current weather and emergency notifications can be found at the National Weather Service website.”

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest Service.