Prescribed burn set for Kaibab National Forest area near Williams on Tuesday

Kaibab National Forest Service officials have announced that a prescribed burn is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 10, near Williams. (Kaibab NF/Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 9, 2021 5:49 p.m.

WILLIAMS — Significant moisture received over the past month has created ideal conditions to allow fuels reduction work to continue on the Kaibab National Forest using prescribed fire and pile burning methods as fall and winter approaches, according to a news release Monday.

The Moonset Pit green waste disposal site near the community of Parks is scheduled to be ignited Tuesday, Aug. 10.

"Although this pile is usually burned in the winter months, fire managers elected to burn it now anticipating faster and more complete consumption, better smoke ventilation and ultimately reducing the long lingering heat in the pit that usually occurs in the colder weather," Kaibab National Forest spokesperson Bob Blasi stated in an email Monday, Aug. 9. "Smoke production is expected to be minimal after the first few hours with rapid dispersion and shorter duration."

The Moonset Pit serves the local area providing a location for the disposal of natural forest debris. It is located just west of the Parks community on a dirt road east of Spitz Springs on the north side of old Route 66. The pit is scheduled to reopen for local use in the spring of 2022.

"During operations, fire personnel and vehicles working in these areas will be visible to the public. Motorists are asked to avoid active hot areas and are reminded to use caution and drive with heightened awareness when passing through the project vicinity," Blasi said.

All prescribed burning on the Kaibab National Forest is subject to approval by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

For additional information about the Smoke Management Division of the ADEQ and to view prescribed burn authorizations, please visit: legacy.azdeq.gov/environ/air/smoke/index.html.

Information provided by the Kaibab National Forest Service.

