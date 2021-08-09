OFFERS
Town of Clarkdale to discuss potential response to COVID-19 spike during Aug. 10 meeting

Council for the Town of Clarkdale plans to discuss and take possible action over a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County at their regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (Vyto Starinskas/Independent)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: August 9, 2021 9:15 a.m.

CLARKDALE — During their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Aug. 10, council for the Town of Clarkdale plans to discuss their response to the COVID-19 threat and have a possible action on what their plans are to do about it.

The item was placed on the amended agenda Monday, Aug. 9.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance related to the COVID-19 Delta variant presents a shift in the Town of Clarkdale’s response to the pandemic,” Town Clerk Mary Ellen Dunn stated in an agenda alert email Monday. “Town staff believes the town council should be informed of the most recent updates regarding health metrics in Yavapai County and to assess an appropriate response to the current potential impact to the community.”

The CDC recommended that Arizona residents begin to wear masks indoors and in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

"Arizona does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports or discrimination in schools based on who is or isn’t vaccinated. We’ve passed all of this into law, and it will not change,” Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement July 27.

In March 2020, former Mayor Doug Von Gausig signed an Emergency Declaration following the Arizona governor’s declaration and recommendations considering the COVID-19 pandemic conditions. The declaration served as an alert and application to the federal government and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for funding if conditions beyond the control of the Town of Clarkdale were to happen.

The Emergency Declaration was rescinded March 25, 2021, by Mayor Robyn Prud’homme-Bauer.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,191 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the sixth straight day of 2,000-plus cases in the state.

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 382 new COVID-19 cases during a five-day period last week, with a high transmission rate at 14.1% positivity and more than 200 cases per 100,000 population.

The town council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse, 19 N. Ninth St., Clarkdale. To watch via Zoom, visit

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86217847662?pwd=N0FsdmlpSEJ1OUlGM29yNGRiejhjUT09. Meeting ID 862 1784 7662, passcode is 778080.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

News