Dave Clark returns to Vino di Sedona on Aug. 14

Dave Clark brings his classic rock experience back to the land of the red rocks on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 7 to 10 p.m., according to a news release.

Clark will rock Vino di Sedona with a mix of classic rock favorites from the 1950s through the 1990s, with a strong emphasis on the 1970s and 1980s.

Those attending the performances will hear an assortment of songs from bands such as Journey, The Eagles, Beatles, Doors, Who, Led Zeppelin, Styx, Queen, Boston, Crosby Stills & Nash, Bon-Jovi, Guns N Roses, Tom Petty and so many more!

Clark also performs songs from his 2019 release, Rock City, his first full-length solo album, recorded at Full Well Studios in Phoenix.

For more information, check out DaveClarkMusician.com or Facebook.com/DaveClarkMusician.