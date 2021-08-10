Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival presents ‘Dragstaff Drive-in’ Aug. 14

Following our two sold out drive-ins over the past year, FlagShakes is bringing back the well-loved event this summer ‒ now with a twist!

In collaboration with local drag queen Revelucien, FlagShakes presents our very own Dragstaff Drive-in! Because, what’s more Shakespearean than drag?

Join us at Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff, for a night of music, dancing, incredible food (provided by local food truck Sugar Skull Rolling Cafe), and drag! Local queens Revelucien and Anita Di Ploma will be your hosts for a live drag show, featuring Anastasia, Anya C. Mann, Chris Mort, Lady Nightingale, Jewel, Verona, and more!

You have two chances to see the show: the early show at 5 p.m. and the late show at 8:30 p.m. The parking lot opens one hour before show time. There will be both drive-up and lawn chair ticket options available.

Don’t forget to bring cash to tip your favorite queens! Tickets are available now at flagshakes.org and the links below!

Information provided by the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival.