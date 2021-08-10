Sammy Davis, Dan Vega to play Bella Vita Ristorante Aug. 13-14

It’s a musical doubleheader at Bella Vita Ristorante this weekend with the ever-popular Sammy Davis performing Friday, Aug. 13, and troubadour Dan Bega performing Saturday, Aug. 14, on Bella Vita Ristorante’s outside patio stage, according to a news release.

From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Davis, the consummate entertainer, weaves his musical magic, performing songs that everyone loves to listen to and dance to that we have grown to love through the years.

When he hits the stage it’s all out charisma and performance, as he dances, prances, whirls and twirls through the classics he brings to life with and every performance.

He is a Sedona favorite and one of the most prolific entertainers in red rock country and beyond. Locals love him and he gets everyone up and dancing with his inimitable style and energetic performances.

Few musicians can match the raw energy Davis puts out when he launches into his animated and colorful show. It’s a perfect night out on the town spending time under the stars having a fine Italian meal while catching Davis strutting his stuff.

On Saturday, Dan Vega takes the stage. A true troubadour, Vega defines what a singer/songwriter should be.

Skilled on the guitar and gifted with a golden voice, Vega is one of Sedona’s most sought after musicians.

His rich voice combines with his effortless guitar playing to create a mesmerizing ambiance that pairs perfectly with any fine-dining experience.

He is a consummate professional with a great local following who always gives his best at every performance.

Bela Vita Ristorante is located at 6701 W. State Route 89A. Sedona. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.

Information provided by Bela Vita Ristorante.