Sedona Film Festival presents 'Ride the Eagle' premiere Aug. 13-18

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the northern Arizona premiere of the hilarious and heartfelt comedy “Ride the Eagle” showing Aug. 13-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a news release.

“Ride the Eagle” features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Jake Johnson, Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons and D’Arcy Carden.

When Leif’s (Jake Johnson) estranged hippie mom Honey (Susan Sarandon) dies, she leaves him her incredible Yosemite cabin and a “conditional inheritance”. Before he can move into her picturesque cabin, he has to complete her elaborate and sometimes dubious to-do list, including some often insane personal growth tasks.

Leif and Nora (his canine best friend), step into Honey’s wild world as she tries to make amends from beyond the grave in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy.

Honey’s ex (J.K. Simmons) and Leif’s ex (D’Arcy Carden, SNL) come along for the ride in this genuinely charming night at the movies.

“Ride the Eagle” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 13-18. Show times will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13, 14 and 15; and 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Aug. 16 and 18.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.