Tibetan Buddhist monks to tour Sedona Aug. 11-25

The Sacred Arts Tour of Gaden Shartse Norling Monastery will be returning to Sedona Aug. 11 through Aug. 25, according to a news release.

While in Sedona, the monks will present the Tibetan perspective of the Buddha’s teachings; conduct numerous empowerments, lectures, private ritual healings, business, house and land blessings.

The Green Tara of Compassion will be created at Sedona Conscious Living Center over the course of seven days with 11 days of activities. The Green Tara Sand Mandala opening ceremony will begin on Aug. 13 through Aug. 20.

The public can view the daily progress of the sand mandala from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sand mandala creation culminates with a closing ceremony on Friday, Aug. 20, at 9:30 a.m. when the monks sweep away the mandala, representing the impermanence of life.

Participants will receive small bags of the sand from the mandela. This blessed sand will then be ceremonially dispersed into the waters of Sedona as a gift to the earth and healing for the environment.

The creation of the Mandela is a free public event. To attend event, you will be required to follow CDC mask suggestion guidelines. The Sand Mandela can be viewed from outdoors. For a full schedule, visit Sedona.org or Sacredartsoftibettour.org.

For more information, please contact 928-275-4122, or email sedonasat@gmail.com.

The Sacred Arts of Tibet Tour has been visiting Sedona since 1989 with a two-fold mission: to spread peace, compassion, and tolerance through cultural exchange, interfaith dialog, and Buddhist teachings, and to raise funds for Tibetan refugees.

Information provided by the Sacred Arts Tour.