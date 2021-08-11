OFFERS
18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit

A sedan seen turned back over on its wheels shows the top of the vehicle is crushed after an 18-year-old Cottonwood woman was allegedly driving twice the posted speed limit on Mingus Ave. through the intersection at Main St. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Cottonwood PD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: August 11, 2021 3:33 p.m.

COTTONWOD — An 18-year-old female is facing criminal charges for endangerment, reckless driving and criminal speed after flipping a silver sedan on its roof after allegedly going nearly twice the posted speed limit through the intersection of Mingus Ave. and Main Street on Monday night.

Officers with the Cottonwood Police Department arrived at the intersection of Mingus Ave. and Main Street on Monday, Aug. 9, for a report of a single-vehicle rollover. Officers were advised while enroute that the vehicle involved was on fire.

photo

An 18-year-old Cottonwood woman was allegedly driving twice the posted speed limit on Mingus Ave. through the intersection at Main St. and flipped her Sedona Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Cottonwood PD/Courtesy)

When first responders arrived, they found the vehicle upside down on Mingus Ave. about nearly 200 feet east of the Main Street intersection.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling east bound on Mingus Ave. at a speed over double the posted speed limit when crossing the intersection of Main Street. The vehicle then began to spin out of control leaving the roadway and collided with a tree, creating the vehicle to roll over,” Cottonwood PD spokesperson Sgt. Chad Sinn stated in a news release Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The driver was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood with non-life threatening injuries. An adult male passenger was treated for minor injuries while on scene.

Cottonwood PD said drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the accident.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

