City of Sedona requires face coverings inside city-owned buildings

SEDONA — With Arizona health officials reporting another 1,970 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the City of Sedona announced that moving forward, face masks will be required inside any city building, according to a news release.

“To continue to limit the spread of COVID-19, the city of Sedona requires all persons to wear a face covering while inside any city of Sedona building,” City of Sedona spokesperson Lauren Browne said in a statement. “This is important as Sedona, surrounding communities and the state of Arizona see a surge of positive cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19.”

As of Tuesday, Aug. 10, there were 1,513 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arizona, the most since February 2020.

Browne added that face masks “are not required at outdoor city facilities where physical distancing can be maintained.”

“Any person who cannot wear a face covering because of a medical condition is exempt,” Browne stated. “This is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and county guidance to mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.”

The City of Sedona took the time Wednesday, Aug. 11, to encourage residents to get the vaccine “as it has been shown to be the greatest defense from serious or life-threatening illness from COVID-19.”

On Monday, Aug. 9, Yavapai County Community Health Services reported that since May 1, there have been 2,434 total cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 92.6% of those new cases coming from people who were not vaccinated against the virus.

Of the 227 people hospitalized during that time, 213 were unvaccinated; and of the 26 people who have died since May 1, 24 were not vaccinated.

The City of Sedona, in coordination with Spectrum Healthcare, will host a free Moderna vaccine clinic at City Hall, 102 Roadrunner Dr., in the Vultee Conference Room on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 8 to 11 a.m. for anyone wanting the vaccine.

“Walk-ins are welcome,” Browne said.

For more information, residents are asked to call 844-943-7387.

Other vaccine appointments can be made through YCCHS at 928-771-3122, or yavapaiaz.gov.

Spectrum Healthcare also has a POD (Point of Distribution) available by appointment at 8 E. Cottonwood St., please call 877-634-7333.

