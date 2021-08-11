OFFERS
Verde Valley reading program sends out 23,000 books to serve 2,000 local children

Cornville residents Brian Steves, left, and wife Diana Santoyo Steves, right, read to their 1-year-old Mateo a book from the Verde Valley Imagination Library. The program was able to put 23,000 books into the hands of 2,000 local children in 2020. (VVIL/Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 11, 2021 1:31 p.m.

The Verde Valley Imagination Library (VVIL) has reached a major milestone with more than 2,000 preschool children served receiving 23,000 books last year, according to a news release.

“During the pandemic when libraries, Head Start and preschools had limited service, Dolly Parton’s book-gifting program has been an essential resource for families with preschoolers,” a news release stated.

Enrolled children birth to age 5 received a free, age-appropriate, high-quality book in the mail every month.

As part of the local program, Verde Valley Medical Center nurses give parents of newborns the first book, “The Little Engine That Could,” help them enroll, and explain that babies are born listening and learning.

The second book, labeled with the child’s name, arrives by mail two-to-three months later, then every month until their fifth birthday when they receive their “graduation” book, “Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come!”

Head Start staff and librarians have been giving the first book when they help parents enroll. Both are beginning to use the books during virtual story time. The book flaps have tips specific to each story that parents and teachers can use to help stimulate discussion and comprehension.

Starting in 2022, these tips will also be in Spanish.

How successful is the Verde Valley Imagination Library (VVIL)? At Camp Verde’s back-to-school open house, the life-size stand-up of Dolly Parton drew parents to the Camp Verde Library table displaying children’s programs and a few of the Imagination Library books. The good news – most of the older kids had been enrolled in the program.

Dr. Jean Barton, retired pediatrician and current board chair for the VVIL, said, “Reading together builds language, vocabulary, listening skills, and attention span.”

“This foundation for literacy develops in the first three years. Children exposed to both English and Spanish at an early age do very well,” Barton said. “At least 12 of the Imagination Library books have text in both English and Spanish. We suggest that one parent read or make up stories about the pictures in Spanish, and another family member read the book in English. Some studies show that the Imagination Library books help non-English speaking parents learn English along with their babies and toddlers.”

The VVIL is the local affiliate that manages the program. It is an all-volunteer, nonprofit that raises the funds to pay for the books which are ordered each month. It pays for the return of undeliverable books and contacts those families to update addresses.

Volunteers drop returned books at new addresses and donate unclaimed books to the Verde Valley Sanctuary, Head Start teachers and Title I preschool teachers.

“We suggest that parents donate used books to the Twice Nice Thrift shops for Manzanita Outreach to distribute during mobile food sharing,” a news release stated.

For more information, to enroll, or to donate to Verde Valley Imagination Library, visit VVILbook.com.

Information provided by the Verde Valley Imagination Library.

