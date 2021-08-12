ADOT: Daytime I-17 lane restrictions between Cordes Lakes, Prescott exit begin Aug. 18
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers who travel Interstate 17 to plan for daytime alternating north- and southbound lane restrictions between State Routes 169 and 69, according to a news release Thursday, Aug. 12.
The following restrictions will occur daily from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, through Thursday, Aug. 26:
North- and southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between the junctions with SR 169 (exit 278) and the junction with SR 69 (exit 263).
The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.
A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
No weekend work is scheduled.
The restrictions are needed for maintenance crews to apply a fog-seal treatment to the roadway, which protects and extends the life of the pavement.
ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
