OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Aug. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

ADOT: Daytime I-17 lane restrictions between Cordes Lakes, Prescott exit begin Aug. 18

Originally Published: August 12, 2021 3:17 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers who travel Interstate 17 to plan for daytime alternating north- and southbound lane restrictions between State Routes 169 and 69, according to a news release Thursday, Aug. 12.

The following restrictions will occur daily from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, through Thursday, Aug. 26:

  • North- and southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between the junctions with SR 169 (exit 278) and the junction with SR 69 (exit 263).

  • The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.

  • A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

  • No weekend work is scheduled.

The restrictions are needed for maintenance crews to apply a fog-seal treatment to the roadway, which protects and extends the life of the pavement.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Daytime lane restrictions scheduled for State Route 69 near Cordes Lakes
Daytime lane restrictions scheduled for Aug. 9 in Oak Creek Canyon
I-17 lane reduction near Cordes Junction to last through Saturday for emergency bridge repair
Bridgework on I-17 Cordes Junction project continues
More lane closures scheduled on I-17 this week
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News