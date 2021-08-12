Yavapai Reentry Project simulates barriers inmates face after getting out of jail

COTTONWOOD — Yavapai Reentry Project, a project of MATFORCE, offers community members a chance to understand the barriers that a person returning from incarceration might encounter through a free simulation experience.

“It’s important to understand the barriers formerly incarcerated individuals face when returning to our communities. If we can identify, understand, and address these barriers early before they are released, those individuals are more likely to have a smoother transition back home,” Yavapai County Chief Adult Probation Officer John Morris said. “This means they are less likely to reoffend, more positively engaged in their life; thus, making a healthier and safe community for us all.”

REENTRY

The Yavapai Reentry Project is putting on a mind-changing simulation that will allow you to think outside the norm concerning community members returning from prison.

The reentry simulation illustrates the journey to self-sufficiency, while experiencing the barriers that may contribute to feelings of helplessness and decreased self-efficacy.

Assuming the role of a formerly incarcerated person, participants will perform tasks for four 15-minute sessions, with each session representing one week. By the end of the hour-long, eye-opening activity, participants will have simulated a month in the life of someone who has recently been released from prison.

Participants will encounter the same challenges faced by many formerly incarcerated people as they try to complete their court ordered obligations as well as maintain their day-to-day life.

The simulation suggests that, ultimately, the ability to navigate "the system" may be a primary factor in the relationship between resiliency and recidivism.

SIGN UP

Two sessions are available for the Yavapai Reentry Project, the first is at 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 24, or 1 to 3 p.m.

The sessions will take place in building 19 at Yavapai College’s community room, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott.

Space is limited. For more information or to RSVP for this free event to info@YavapaiReentryProject.org or call 928-708-0100.

Information provided by the Yavapai Reentry Project.