OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Aug. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Bike Skills Park in Cottonwood to give kids a chance to ride, connect with community
Cycling

Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King credits Verde Valley Wheel Fun for the new the Mountain View Bike Skills Park in Cottonwood. (Vyto Starinskas/Independent)

Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King credits Verde Valley Wheel Fun for the new the Mountain View Bike Skills Park in Cottonwood. (Vyto Starinskas/Independent)

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: August 13, 2021 5:49 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Bike skills park coming to Mountain View Preparatory
Mountain Bike Clubs rolling in Verde Valley schools
5 great mountain bike trails in the Verde Valley
Letter: Oak Creek Mountain Bike Club provides welcome recreation
Kelli Rhoda to replace retiring principal at Mountain View Preparatory
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News