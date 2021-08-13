OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Aug. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Concert in the Park series continues with ‘Doubleblind’ Aug. 21 in Clarkdale

Doubleblind is an original hard rock band out of Jerome, Arizona. Originally forming in 1997 under the name Red Giant, the band had success in Arizona through the late 1990’s and 2000’s. After going on hiatus in 2007, Roy Sandoval and John Westcott went on to form Headless Charlie along with Steve Botterweg from Major Lingo. For more information about Clarkdale concerts contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 928-639-2460, visit www.clarkdale.az.gov, or email: parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov. (Courtesy)

Doubleblind is an original hard rock band out of Jerome, Arizona. Originally forming in 1997 under the name Red Giant, the band had success in Arizona through the late 1990’s and 2000’s. After going on hiatus in 2007, Roy Sandoval and John Westcott went on to form Headless Charlie along with Steve Botterweg from Major Lingo. For more information about Clarkdale concerts contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 928-639-2460, visit www.clarkdale.az.gov, or email: parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 13, 2021 5:58 p.m.

The Town of Clarkdale continues their Concert in the Park series with local rock band, Doubleblind on Aug. 21, according to a news release.

Doubleblind is an original hard rock band out of Jerome, Arizona. Originally forming in 1997 under the name Red Giant, the band had success in Arizona through the late 1990’s and 2000’s. After going on hiatus in 2007, Roy Sandoval and John Westcott went on to form Headless Charlie along with Steve Botterweg from Major Lingo.

Having grown up together since the age of 5, founding members Roy Sandoval on guitar, Noah Pfeffer on bass, and John Westcott on drums have spent decades playing music together.

Through the years they have created a sound that is energetic, original, and has a unique hard rock style that blends influences from the 1980’s to today. With the addition of singer Trecia Taylor and her blend of emotional, soaring, powerful vocals, natural stage presence and thoughtful songwriting, the band has never been better.

Recent shows include a direct support spot for Great White at the Marquee Theater in Tempe. The performance was met with excellent crowd response and great reviews.

Look for Doubleblind on Facebook and Instagram.

All concerts take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Clarkdale Town Park Gazebo located in the center of the town’s historic district on Main Street. The full schedule is available on the Town of Clarkdale website, www.clarkdale.az.gov. Bring your chairs and food/water or visit one of the local restaurants. All concerts are free, dogs are welcome on a leash and please remember alcohol is not permitted in the park.

For more information about Clarkdale concerts contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 928-639-2460, visit www.clarkdale.az.gov, or email: parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov. As always the Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather, just call 928-639-2492.

Information provided by the Town of Clarkdale.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

CheekTones to take stage at Clarkdale Concert in the Park
Clarkdale Concerts in the Park series resumes this weekend
Headless Charlie inks recording contract with Tom Kat Records
Headless Charlie signs with Tom Kat Records
Clarkdale cancels summer concert season, Old Fashioned Fourth of July events
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News