Concert in the Park series continues with ‘Doubleblind’ Aug. 21 in Clarkdale

The Town of Clarkdale continues their Concert in the Park series with local rock band, Doubleblind on Aug. 21, according to a news release.

Doubleblind is an original hard rock band out of Jerome, Arizona. Originally forming in 1997 under the name Red Giant, the band had success in Arizona through the late 1990’s and 2000’s. After going on hiatus in 2007, Roy Sandoval and John Westcott went on to form Headless Charlie along with Steve Botterweg from Major Lingo.



Having grown up together since the age of 5, founding members Roy Sandoval on guitar, Noah Pfeffer on bass, and John Westcott on drums have spent decades playing music together.

Through the years they have created a sound that is energetic, original, and has a unique hard rock style that blends influences from the 1980’s to today. With the addition of singer Trecia Taylor and her blend of emotional, soaring, powerful vocals, natural stage presence and thoughtful songwriting, the band has never been better.

Recent shows include a direct support spot for Great White at the Marquee Theater in Tempe. The performance was met with excellent crowd response and great reviews.

Look for Doubleblind on Facebook and Instagram.

All concerts take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Clarkdale Town Park Gazebo located in the center of the town’s historic district on Main Street. The full schedule is available on the Town of Clarkdale website, www.clarkdale.az.gov. Bring your chairs and food/water or visit one of the local restaurants. All concerts are free, dogs are welcome on a leash and please remember alcohol is not permitted in the park.

For more information about Clarkdale concerts contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 928-639-2460, visit www.clarkdale.az.gov, or email: parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov. As always the Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather, just call 928-639-2492.

Information provided by the Town of Clarkdale.