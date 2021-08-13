Jerome council to require masks at Town Hall, library
The Jerome Town Council has made masks a requirement in Town Hall, the library and public meetings. The council met during a special meeting over Zoom on Aug. 4 and decided the town buildings will remain open, but masks and social distancing will be required.
The town shuttle will continue to run with masks being encouraged for passengers, but optional. Riders will ride at their own risk, according to the town.
The Jerome Council met over Zoom during its last two meetings, and stated that, “We will make the decision ahead of each meeting as to whether it will be in-person or via Zoom,” Town Manager Candace Gallagher said.
Asked if there were any other mask requirements set by the town, Gallagher said, “We are unable (by the Governor’s order) to mandate masks anywhere other than in town buildings, so no. We do strongly encourage mask wearing by all.”
On May 1, the Jerome Town Hall and library reopened to the public and the Council resumed in-person meetings for the first time since closing for the pandemic.
The Jerome Town Hall and the library were closed on March 18, 2020, when then-Jerome Mayor Alex Barber issued a COVID-19 emergency declaration for the town.
However, the recent surge in COVID-19 numbers is concerning health officials and towns are looking at ways to protect residents.
