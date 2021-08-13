OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Aug. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Jerome council to require masks at Town Hall, library

Jerome had a vaccination clinic in the shadow of the copper mines in town on March 21, 2021. Now they are revisiting their mask policy for town hall because of increased COVID-19 numbers. (Vyto Starinskas/Independent, file)

Jerome had a vaccination clinic in the shadow of the copper mines in town on March 21, 2021. Now they are revisiting their mask policy for town hall because of increased COVID-19 numbers. (Vyto Starinskas/Independent, file)

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: August 13, 2021 6 p.m.

The Jerome Town Council has made masks a requirement in Town Hall, the library and public meetings. The council met during a special meeting over Zoom on Aug. 4 and decided the town buildings will remain open, but masks and social distancing will be required.

The town shuttle will continue to run with masks being encouraged for passengers, but optional. Riders will ride at their own risk, according to the town.

The Jerome Council met over Zoom during its last two meetings, and stated that, “We will make the decision ahead of each meeting as to whether it will be in-person or via Zoom,” Town Manager Candace Gallagher said.

Asked if there were any other mask requirements set by the town, Gallagher said, “We are unable (by the Governor’s order) to mandate masks anywhere other than in town buildings, so no. We do strongly encourage mask wearing by all.”

On May 1, the Jerome Town Hall and library reopened to the public and the Council resumed in-person meetings for the first time since closing for the pandemic.

The Jerome Town Hall and the library were closed on March 18, 2020, when then-Jerome Mayor Alex Barber issued a COVID-19 emergency declaration for the town.

However, the recent surge in COVID-19 numbers is concerning health officials and towns are looking at ways to protect residents.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Jerome Council reopens Town Hall, Library
Jerome Council considers reopening town offices
COVID-19: Camp Verde goes back to Phase I safety measures
Mayors have different takes on governor’s newest mask order
Jerome bouncing back from pandemic punch
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News